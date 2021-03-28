Fargo man looks to pick up pieces after fire destroys apartment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A thick layer of soot, that is what remains in Anthony Delalto’s apartment after a fire consumed his home on Friday.

“It’s all ruined, it’s totally gone, everything is gone.” said Delalto when he went and checked the damage.

The fire originated in the living room, resulting in Anthony Delalto almost losing everything in his apartment. (Aaron Walling/KVLY)

The fire started around 3 p.m. in North Fargo on Friday, and Delalto was the only resident who had to be relocated. According to him, the fire was caused by a faulty speaker wire in the living room.

“[The Fire Department] also explained to me that just because the flames didn’t go that far doesn’t mean that the smoke and the soot is going to do any better and as you can tell it’s full of soot.” said Delalto.

Since the incident, he has seen support come from all sorts of people in the community. From his neighbors in the apartment complex to people he hasn’t seen in six years, Delalto appreciates all the help. During these trying times, his solid rock during has been his girlfriend.

“You know, I don’t even want to go [to the apartment] but I know we have to and you know she just held my hand and said, ‘We have a lot of work to do,’” said Delalto. “All I can do is take it day by day and just hope for the best.”

Delalto lost many possessions and faces a lengthy process of getting the apartment fixed. There is a GoFundMe page set for Delalto as he begins to pick up the pieces.

