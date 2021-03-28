College Hockey world reacts to North Dakota and Duluth’s 5 OT Classic
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 142 minutes and 13 seconds. That’s the new longest game in the history of the NCAA Hockey Championships after Duluth and North Dakota finished their five overtime classic at Scheel’s Arena.
Duluth won after netting the game winner three minutes into that fifth OT period.
This rare contest captivated the sports world, starting with a wild finish in regulation. North Dakota, facing a 2-0 deficit, scored twice in the final two minutes to force that first overtime.
This game nearly ended in the first Overtime when it appeared Duluth netted the game winner. However, after review, it was determined that the skater was offsides and the goal was called off.
The 2-2 score would hold up through three more full overtime periods, with skaters on both sides on the ice now for a total of 140 minutes.
During the fourth overtime, this officially became the longest game in NCAA Tournament history.
This contest finally came to a close in the fifth extra period after Duluth’s Luke Mylmok fired in a long shot between the legs of UND’s defender and the goaltender to find the back of the net. A fitting end for this instant classic.
The win for Duluth sends them to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh while the season comes to an for UND.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.