College Hockey world reacts to North Dakota and Duluth’s 5 OT Classic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 142 minutes and 13 seconds. That’s the new longest game in the history of the NCAA Hockey Championships after Duluth and North Dakota finished their five overtime classic at Scheel’s Arena.

Duluth won after netting the game winner three minutes into that fifth OT period.

This rare contest captivated the sports world, starting with a wild finish in regulation. North Dakota, facing a 2-0 deficit, scored twice in the final two minutes to force that first overtime.

Tie. Game. Two extra-attacker goals for North Dakota. Jordan Kawaguchi came back for this season to score that very goal. Shane Pinto (OTT) fanned on the shot, and it skidded right onto Kawaguchi's tape. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 28, 2021

This game nearly ended in the first Overtime when it appeared Duluth netted the game winner. However, after review, it was determined that the skater was offsides and the goal was called off.

Holy CRAP, Duluth and North Dakota have to get back on the ice after Minnesota Duluth's apparent OT game winner was called back for offsides. Hockey is cruel! — Minda Haas Kuhlmann (@minda33) March 28, 2021

My heart can't handle these emotional swings — University of Hockey (@UofHockeyBlog) March 28, 2021

The 2-2 score would hold up through three more full overtime periods, with skaters on both sides on the ice now for a total of 140 minutes.

The fitness and focus of North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth is extraordinary #CawlidgeHawkey — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) March 28, 2021

Whoever wins this game is national champion i dont care about the rest of the bracket — Devin Fry (@FryTheSportsGuy) March 28, 2021

North Dakota and Minnesota-Duluth heading to a FIFTH OT. Wow!



It will be after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when the fifth overtime period begins, 6 full hours after the first puck drop on Saturday night. — Troy Misko 🇺🇸 (@TroyMisko) March 28, 2021

During the fourth overtime, this officially became the longest game in NCAA Tournament history.

When Omaha-Minnesota started the North Dakota-Minnesota Duluth game was going to intermission prior to overtime. Mavs-Gophers played an entire game and the latter is going to 4th OT. — Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) March 28, 2021

This contest finally came to a close in the fifth extra period after Duluth’s Luke Mylmok fired in a long shot between the legs of UND’s defender and the goaltender to find the back of the net. A fitting end for this instant classic.

At like 1:40 am a Duluth kid shot a puck between TWO sets of North Dakota legs and this bonkers 5OT game ended. Lordie. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 28, 2021

It’s a five-OT 3-2 win for Minnesota-Duluth over North Dakota in NCAA hockey regional. Bulldogs go to the Frozen Four. 119th shot of the game. Gotta feel for North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel. — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) March 28, 2021

The win for Duluth sends them to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh while the season comes to an for UND.

WE DID IT! DOGS WIN! DOGS WIN! — UMD Barstool (@DuluthBarstool) March 28, 2021

Congrats Duluth Bulldogs on winning longest men’s college hockey game in Tournament history! (And for playing two hours longer than it takes to drive from Duluth to North Dakota). — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 28, 2021

Not sure what to say, unbelievable effort by an incredible team. At a loss for the words to capture my feelings right now — University of Hockey (@UofHockeyBlog) March 28, 2021

At some point I’ll be able to put into words what last night was like on so many levels. I’m still just taking it in and feeling so lucky I was there to see and experience it. Thank you to our production crew and to @leahhextall for the professionalism and work ethic. — Dave Starman (@DStarmanHockey) March 28, 2021

Pain. — Barstool UND (@BarstoolUND) March 28, 2021

