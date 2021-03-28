Advertisement

17-year-old seriously hurt after falling asleep and rolling his car near Buxton

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUXTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old is seriously hurt after rolling his car early Sunday morning near Buxton.

Troopers say around 1 a.m. Nicholas Tinkler was heading north on I29 to Grand Forks when he fell asleep, lost control of his car and drove into the median. The car was airborne and rolled to rest in the southbound lane of the interstate.

Tinkler was taken to Altru Hospital for his injuries.

