$10,000 worth of damage after Grand Forks garage fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks garage fire caused more than $10,000 worth of damage early Sunday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at 2120 Library Lane. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the row of garages unattached from the apartment complex. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.

No one was hurt and investigators are still working to find what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.