Rescue crews pull two people from the water at Dike East Park

(kvly)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rescue crews had to pull two people out of the water at Dike East Park in Fargo Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say around 3 p.m. a man and woman were kayaking in the river when they flipped. Both were able to swim to the side of the river and crews were able to pull them out safely within about 15 minutes.

