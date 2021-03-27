NDSU Volleyball Cruises to Sweep of UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State volleyball team won its fifth straight meeting with the University of North Dakota, sweeping the Fighting Hawks 3-0 on Friday night in Grand Forks. Set scores were 25-19, 25-18, and 25-22 in favor of the Bison.

The Bison improved to 9-8 overall and 7-8 in Summit League play. UND fell to 2-15 overall and 2-13 in the league.

Bison freshman Ali Hinze led all players with 14 kills, and NDSU sophomore Syra Tanchin added 13 kills with a .310 hitting percentage. The Bison hit .218 as a team for the match, compared to .157 for UND.

Junior Kaylee Hanger led NDSU and matched her season-high with 16 digs. Ava Schmoll recorded 12 digs for the Bison.

The Bison used a key 5-1 run in the middle of the opening set to pull ahead 16-11, and NDSU led by at least four points for the remainder of the set.

Leading 17-14 in the second set, the Bison rattled off four straight points to take control.

UND held a 20-17 advantage late in the third, but NDSU responded with a 6-1 surge featuring three kills by senior Allie Mauch.

The two schools will play again Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the finale of the delayed 2020-21 season.

