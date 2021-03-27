Advertisement

NDSU Volleyball Cruises to Sweep of UND

The Bison Volleyball team lining up before sweeping SDSU
The Bison Volleyball team lining up before sweeping SDSU(KVLY)
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State volleyball team won its fifth straight meeting with the University of North Dakota, sweeping the Fighting Hawks 3-0 on Friday night in Grand Forks. Set scores were 25-19, 25-18, and 25-22 in favor of the Bison.

The Bison improved to 9-8 overall and 7-8 in Summit League play. UND fell to 2-15 overall and 2-13 in the league.

Bison freshman Ali Hinze led all players with 14 kills, and NDSU sophomore Syra Tanchin added 13 kills with a .310 hitting percentage. The Bison hit .218 as a team for the match, compared to .157 for UND.

Junior Kaylee Hanger led NDSU and matched her season-high with 16 digs. Ava Schmoll recorded 12 digs for the Bison.

The Bison used a key 5-1 run in the middle of the opening set to pull ahead 16-11, and NDSU led by at least four points for the remainder of the set.

Leading 17-14 in the second set, the Bison rattled off four straight points to take control.

UND held a 20-17 advantage late in the third, but NDSU responded with a 6-1 surge featuring three kills by senior Allie Mauch.

The two schools will play again Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the finale of the delayed 2020-21 season.

