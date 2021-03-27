Jackrabbits Edge Bison With Second Half Goals

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - A pair of second half goals by South Dakota State led the Jackrabbit soccer team to a 2-1 win over North Dakota State Friday night at the Dacotah Field Bubble.

The Bison dropped to 6-5 on the year, while the Jackrabbits improved to 7-0-4. The goal was just the fourth goal South Dakota State has allowed this year. The Bison dropped to 13-2 under Mike Regan in Summit League play when scoring first. The two teams will face each other again on Sunday, with the match scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

NDSU started the scoring early, as Danielle Algera scored her second goal of the season off a deflected shot by Olivia Lovick in the sixth minute. It was the first career assist for Lovick, who has four goals on the season. In the 55th minute, Maya Hansen scored her sixth goal of the season off an assist from Rachel Hewitt. In the 64th minute, Katherine Jones gave the Jackrabbits the lead for good with her first goal of the season.

Lovick had three shots for the Bison, while Algera had a pair. Jess Hanley and Algera each had a shot on goal. Aly Cole suffered the loss in the net, as she dropped to 4-3 on the year with three saves. The Jackrabbits had an 11-6 advantage in shots.

