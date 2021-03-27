Advertisement

Jackrabbits Edge Bison With Second Half Goals

Slide tackle from NDSU's McKenna Strand
Slide tackle from NDSU's McKenna Strand(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - A pair of second half goals by South Dakota State led the Jackrabbit soccer team to a 2-1 win over North Dakota State Friday night at the Dacotah Field Bubble.

The Bison dropped to 6-5 on the year, while the Jackrabbits improved to 7-0-4. The goal was just the fourth goal South Dakota State has allowed this year. The Bison dropped to 13-2 under Mike Regan in Summit League play when scoring first. The two teams will face each other again on Sunday, with the match scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

NDSU started the scoring early, as Danielle Algera scored her second goal of the season off a deflected shot by Olivia Lovick in the sixth minute. It was the first career assist for Lovick, who has four goals on the season. In the 55th minute, Maya Hansen scored her sixth goal of the season off an assist from Rachel Hewitt. In the 64th minute, Katherine Jones gave the Jackrabbits the lead for good with her first goal of the season.

Lovick had three shots for the Bison, while Algera had a pair. Jess Hanley and Algera each had a shot on goal. Aly Cole suffered the loss in the net, as she dropped to 4-3 on the year with three saves. The Jackrabbits had an 11-6 advantage in shots.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic
Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota
Shelter in place issue in north Fargo on March 25, 2021.
UPDATE: Court ordered eviction leads to brief lockdown in North Fargo
Marcellus
‘He was so loving.’: Mother of 6-year-old killed in Moorhead shooting speaks out
Two men arrested after Sunday’s shooting in West Fargo
Person of Interest for Police
Fargo Police need help identifying people of interest

Latest News

The Bison Volleyball team lining up before sweeping SDSU
NDSU Volleyball Cruises to Sweep of UND
NDSU Wrestler Owen Pentz
The man behind the upset: NDSU’s Owen Pentz long journey back to the mat
Sports - Bison Staying Focused For USD
Sports - Bison Staying Focused For USD
Bison Extend Streak to Eight with Doubleheader Win at Western Illinois