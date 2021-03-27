Grand Forks man facing multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle and fleeing early Saturday morning in Grand Forks.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 2300 blk of South Columbia Rd. Authorities say they found a 2002 GMC Yukon sitting on its passenger side against a light pole.

Witnesses say the driver took off on foot. Officers were able to find 34-year-old Jeremiah Forsberg a short distance away.

Forsberg was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with a DUI, DUI refusal and leaving the scene of a crash.

Anyone with information should call Grand Forks Police at (701) 787-8000.

