Firefighter injured in north Fargo apartment complex fire

(AP Newsroom)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A firefighter is hurt after battling flames at a Fargo apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Crews showed up to 2821 8th St. N. to find flames spreading in the north entryway of the building around noon. They were able to knock the fire down within 15 minutes. A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Damage was limited to the wall and floor in the entryway, but is estimated at $25,000. Renters were evacuated, but have been let back inside since. Still no word on the cause of the fire.

