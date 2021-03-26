WFPS says they are seeing a startling increase in COVID-19 cases within the district

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District says they are seeing a startling increase in COVID numbers within their district.

The district says this week, they have had to quarantine seven lunch pods of students and have closed one kindergarten classroom. The district also says that they are just one case away from having to close classrooms at three of their buildings. The district says this new trend is concerning, and requires the attention of the entire community to mitigate.

The school district asks the public to continue to practice the mitigation strategies of physical distancing and mask wearing.

