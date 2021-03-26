West Fargo VFW recognizing their Vietnam veterans for their sacrifice

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo VFW Post 7564 is recognizing their Vietnam Veterans for their selfless sacrifice for our nation.

On Saturday, March 27th, the VFW will host a series of events in the north end of their building.

The events are as followed:

· 12:00-12:30--Social and Gathering Time

· 12:30-12:45--Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance

· 1:00 pm-4:00 pm--Free Food and Refreshments

· 1:00 NDSU Bison on the big screen, door prizes and drawings after the Bison game

