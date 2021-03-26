Road closed because of sinkhole in West Fargo

West Fargo, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo says because of a large sinkhole, the east side of the intersection at 8th St. W. and 10 1/2 Ave. W. is closed.

The city says repairs are expected to start on Monday and could last until Wednesday, March 31st. 8th St. W. will stay open to northbound and southbound traffic.

People living in that area will be able to use 11th Ave. W. off of 8th St. W. between 10 1/2 Ave. W. and 11th Ave. W.

