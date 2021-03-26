Part of I-29 temporarily shut down near Grand Forks following crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least one lane of Interstate-29 north of Grand Forks was shut down Friday morning following a crash on the interstate.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted the photos above, saying rain, sleet and 30 degree temperatures made for icy roads leading to the crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. near mile marker 147 in the southbound lanes, that’s just past the exit onto Highway 81 north of Grand Forks.

A tweet by the NDHP says troopers are now conducting follow up on the crash.

There’s no word at this time on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

