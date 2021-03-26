Pandemic assistance announced for producers

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new $6 billion initiative coined the Pandemic Assistance for Producers. This initiative should help more producers than previous COVID-19 aid programs and it will include existing programs like the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The new programs are a more targeted approach to assisting producers that are smaller or have faced unique challenges including organic producers, timber harvesters, specialty crop producers and producers of renewable fuel.

According to the USDA:

“The new programs will target underserved producers, those of a smaller size and those growing less traditional crops,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The CFAP 2 program will be reopened for at least 60 days beginning on April 5.” Four parts of the initiative were announced yesterday and included: • Investing $6 billion to expand help and assistance to more producers; • Adding $500 million of new funding to existing programs; • Carrying out formula payments under CFAP 1, CFAP 2 and CFAP AA; and • Reopening CFAP 2 sign-up to improve access and outreach to underserved producers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.