New developments in West Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say 2 people have been arrested surrounding the shooting in West Fargo last Sunday. 20 year Deonta Taylor of Fargo and 20 year old Garrett Morin of Moorhead have been taken into custody. They have been arrested for attempted murder. West Fargo’s Police Chief Dennis Otterness says this shooting was the result of an altercation that took place earlier in the day between two of the people involved. During the shooting, one of the rounds entered a nearby home and struck a juvenile in the head. The last update indicated that the boy was in stable condition. The West Fargo Police Department is continuing to search for additional persons of interest who are believed to be involved in this shooting. If you have any information, pictures or video of Sunday’s incident, which happened around 8:50 p.m., contact the police department at (701) 433-5500.

