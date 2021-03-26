Neighbors wondering what’s next after shelter in place for Fargo eviction notice

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tonight, people living in a north Fargo neighborhood are wondering what will happen next after a scary situation earlier in the day.

Cass County deputies tried to serve an eviction notice to a man living in a home along the 500 blk of 22nd Ave. near north port Hornbachers. When he refused to come out, a shelter in place was ordered in the area.

“We had just brought back groceries and started unloading them,” neighbor Caleb Whidmer says.

Whidmer lives on 22nd Ave. N. and Broadway.

“A cop over there just said, ‘Shelter in place, get in the basement there is an incident.’ We weren’t told anything,” he says.

Deputies, trying to serve an eviction notice, were walking the streets with guns and shields. Nearby, Alice Olson watched from her living room windows.

“We saw the cop cars come,” she says. “They shut down the entire street. We were kind of excited for the action, then nothing happened. We didn’t know what was happening.”

The move was made for the protection of officers and everyone in the neighborhood.

“We shut our windows and locked our doors,” Olson says. “Then we waited and they just went away.”

The eviction was served after a restraining order was filed between a man and woman living in the home.

“They train for this. They take certain tactics. We are always going to error on the side of caution,” Cass County Sgt. Tim Briggeman says. “There was an unfortunate situation in Grand Forks a while back, that’s changed how we approach things. The overall goal is safety for all involved.”

Deputies say they don’t know when, but they will have to go back and make sure the man has left. Neighbors are hoping the worst has passed.

“I was a little nervous. We didn’t know what was going on,” Whidmer says. “It could have been an active shooter. It could have been a bomb threat for all we knew.”

Deputies say no one else was in the home at the time of the eviction and no one was hurt.

