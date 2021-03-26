Advertisement

NDSU groups protesting to stop Asian hate and promote racial equality

The protest will start at 2:00pm this afternoon at 1401 Memorial Union. The route of the march will be released at the protest.
The protest will start at 2:00pm this afternoon at 1401 Memorial Union. The route of the march...
The protest will start at 2:00pm this afternoon at 1401 Memorial Union. The route of the march will be released at the protest.(BLMFARGO Instagram Page)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota State University groups are hosting a protest this afternoon to promote racial equality after many recent hate crimes across the country. The most recent one being the killing of many in the Asian community in Georgia.

BLMNDSU, BSANDSU and BIPOC.FARGO will have the protest this afternoon at NDSU Memorial Union, located at 1401 Memorial Union, around 2:00pm.

These groups are continuing to put pressure on their own administration for racial equality. The route of the march will not be released until the protest.

If you cannot attend, these groups will live-stream the protest through their Instagram pages. These marches are aiming towards one common goal, racial equality.

“I think it’s really important for people to have their voices heard and share their stories around the Fargo-Moorhead area and just anywhere in general,” explained Megan Schmidt, Student and Co-Runner of BIPOC.FARGO. “I feel it’s really important especially because of the hate crimes with Asian communities to have their voices heard along with Black Lives Matter in any form.”

If you plan to attend, you must wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic
Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota
Shelter in place issue in north Fargo on March 25, 2021.
UPDATE: Court ordered eviction leads to brief lockdown in North Fargo
Marcellus
‘He was so loving.’: Mother of 6-year-old killed in Moorhead shooting speaks out
Two men arrested after Sunday’s shooting in West Fargo
Employee hopes his tragedy leads to more safety measures at Fargo agriculture company

Latest News

ICR 21-19461
Fargo Police need help identifying people of interest
Two men arrested after Sunday’s shooting in West Fargo
News - 10:00PM News March 25 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 25 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 25
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 25