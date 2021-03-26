NDSU groups protesting to stop Asian hate and promote racial equality

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota State University groups are hosting a protest this afternoon to promote racial equality after many recent hate crimes across the country. The most recent one being the killing of many in the Asian community in Georgia.

BLMNDSU, BSANDSU and BIPOC.FARGO will have the protest this afternoon at NDSU Memorial Union, located at 1401 Memorial Union, around 2:00pm.

These groups are continuing to put pressure on their own administration for racial equality. The route of the march will not be released until the protest.

If you cannot attend, these groups will live-stream the protest through their Instagram pages. These marches are aiming towards one common goal, racial equality.

“I think it’s really important for people to have their voices heard and share their stories around the Fargo-Moorhead area and just anywhere in general,” explained Megan Schmidt, Student and Co-Runner of BIPOC.FARGO. “I feel it’s really important especially because of the hate crimes with Asian communities to have their voices heard along with Black Lives Matter in any form.”

If you plan to attend, you must wear a mask.

