ND Petroleum Council statement on Biden Administration federal land, water policies

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Petroleum Council issued a press release titled, ‘Biden Administration Excludes Voices of Those Most Impacted by Federal Land and Water Decisions.’

Today, the North Dakota Petroleum Council joined several statewide oil and natural gas associations including Petroleum Association of Wyoming, Alaska Oil and Gas Association, Colorado Oil and Gas Association, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, Montana Petroleum Association, Utah Petroleum Association and West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association to release the following joint statement regarding the Biden Administration’s failure to include any state-level voices in the Department of Interior’s Virtual Forum on the Federal Oil and Gas Program:

“As Associations representing the natural gas and oil industry embedded in communities across our states, we are disappointed today’s forum did not include a single state or local voice representing the hardworking men and women who produce safe, reliable and sustainable energy to fuel our lives. We speak for the people whose work, lives and livelihoods will be most impacted by President Biden’s orders regarding production on federal land. A return to centralized, command-and-control decision making in the hands of bureaucrats thousands of miles away from the people, lands, and waters where the impacts are most deeply felt is not a constructive path forward. We are hopeful the exclusion of local voices is not indicative of a pattern of disregard of our states, our people and our livelihoods.”