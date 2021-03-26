Advertisement

ND Legislature kills Marijuana ‘Back up’ Bill

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA
RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA(AP)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With another decisive vote of 32 – 13, the North Dakota Senate killed a bill to loosen restrictions on recreational marijuana.

If it passed, it would’ve decriminalized up to one ounce of marijuana for adults and would be given a $50 fine.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, one ounce of marijuana can fill about 40 cigarettes.

Supporters said it could’ve moved North Dakota in the right direction, but the majority continued the tone from the day before when a package of bills were voted down.

“If we didn’t pass a bill yesterday that would have legalized it with a lot of restrictions and regulations, then to legalize it today I think is wrong thinking,” said Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.

A group of petition organizers said there is a ballot initiative for legalization to be voted on in 2022 if they file and collect the proper signatures.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic
Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota
Shelter in place issue in north Fargo on March 25, 2021.
UPDATE: Court ordered eviction leads to brief lockdown in North Fargo
Marcellus
‘He was so loving.’: Mother of 6-year-old killed in Moorhead shooting speaks out
Two men arrested after Sunday’s shooting in West Fargo
Person of Interest for Police
Fargo Police need help identifying people of interest

Latest News

Weather - 6:00PM Weather March 26
Weather - 6:00PM Weather March 26
News - 6:00PM News March 26 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News March 26 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News March 26 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News March 26 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News March 26 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News March 26 - Part 1
Seat Belt
House fails to tighten North Dakota seat belt laws