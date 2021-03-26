ND highway worker happens upon pipe bomb
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is now confirming a state
highway worker found a pipe bomb in Emmons County this week. The Bismarck bomb squad
was called out Tuesday and rendered the bomb safe before it was turned over to the Bureau
of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Police say the pipe bomb was not near any
buildings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.
