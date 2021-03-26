ND highway worker happens upon pipe bomb

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is now confirming a state

highway worker found a pipe bomb in Emmons County this week. The Bismarck bomb squad

was called out Tuesday and rendered the bomb safe before it was turned over to the Bureau

of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Police say the pipe bomb was not near any

buildings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.

