Advertisement

N.C. mother accused of beating child with belt, homemade paddle

Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.
Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County investigators say a tornado drill at a local elementary school helped reveal alleged child abuse.

According to a news release, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by social services on March 12 about the possible abuse after school personnel at Williams Township School observed bruising on a student’s lower back during a tornado drill.

“The child was found to have severe bruising and scratches on the back, bruising on the buttocks, sides, and between the thighs. The child also sustained a bleeding, busted bottom lip,” the news release stated.

Investigators say the child’s mother, 37-year-old Christina Angelique Formyduval, repeatedly struck the child with a belt and a homemade paddle, and hit the child in the mouth with her hand. The alleged abuse occurred March 3-5, according to the release.

Formyduval was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three felony counts of child abuse inflicting serious injury and booked in jail under a $6,000 bond.

The county department of social services’ investigation is ongoing.

“The Williams Township School personnel are heroes. They used their experience and listened to their intuition to assist this child, who needed someone to be their voice,” Sheriff Jody Greene stated in the news release. “The school personnel did so without hesitation. The courage and love these professionals showed for this child proves that the love they have for their students extends far beyond the classrooms and the walls of the school.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic
Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota
Shelter in place issue in north Fargo on March 25, 2021.
UPDATE: Court ordered eviction leads to brief lockdown in North Fargo
Marcellus
‘He was so loving.’: Mother of 6-year-old killed in Moorhead shooting speaks out
Two men arrested after Sunday’s shooting in West Fargo
Neighbors wondering what’s next after shelter in place for Fargo eviction notice

Latest News

Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths
Army Maj. Gen. William Walker, Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard...
DC National Guard head to lead House security
FPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and 3 persons of interest in the old...
Fargo police searching for persons of interest in downtown arson case
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead