Lutheran Church of the Cross feeding families in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lutheran Church of the Cross is providing a food pantry this afternoon to feed hungry families in need.

From 1:00pm to 3:00pm, the church will provide 75 meals to four person families with fresh produce and other snacks. The amount of food is enough to feed a family of four with three meals.

Families will come to south side of the church, located at 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo, stay in their car, pop open their trunk and the food is placed inside.

The food pantry will be hosted one more time on April 23rd from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

There is no limit of how many times you can come.

The community can help the food pantry by providing items including light snacks and non-perishable items.

