Line 3 protest at Island Park Friday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 11:30am on Friday, Red River People Over Profits Initiative is holding an event in Island Park to protest Line 3.

The group sent the following press release:

The Line 3 pipeline was originally built in 1961 by Enbridge, a Canadian corporation, and carries tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin to be eventually exported via the Gulf of Mexico. None of the oil will ever reach US markets. The current project is described by Enbridge and their supporters as a “replacement” project, but it actually changes parts of the line’s route and will double its carrying capacity. The new pipeline has already been built in North Dakota and Wisconsin and construction is ongoing in Minnesota. Enbridge plans to abandon the old pipeline after the replacement is finished.

A report by the Administrative Law Judge found that the proposed Line 3 would cost $287 billion in carbon pollution damage. Tar sands oil produces 37% more carbon emissions than regular crude oil. The emissions from this proposed line would be equivalent to building 50 new coal-fired power plants.

The proposed route crosses over 200 bodies of water in Minnesota alone, including the Mississippi River. The pipeline threatens fragile wetlands and wild rice lakes and is being built in violation of the 1854 and1855 treaty rights of the Anishinaabe people.

Wells Fargo is one of several American banks giving financial capital and advice to Enbridge to perpetuate the fossil fuel economy.

On Friday, March 26th, 2021, at 11:30am, we at Red River People Over Profits Initiative are inviting concerned citizens to rally with us at Island Park (Justice Island). We’re going to take action at our local Wells Fargo and demand that Wells Fargo cut ties and stop funding Line 3. We all need to help in the efforts to stop this disaster project.

*MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED*