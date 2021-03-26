Advertisement

Improperly discarding cigarette causes fire at Sickie’s Garage restaurant

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Fire Department says an improperly discarded cigarette caused a fire on the roof at Sickie’s Garage on Thursday.

There are 7 apartment units above the restaurant and fire officials say a resident threw a cigarette butt out of the window, which landed on the roof of the additional eating area.

One resident was displaced due to smoke damage. Damages are estimated to be around $500,000-$750,000.

