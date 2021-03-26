Advertisement

Grand Forks woman charged with attempted murder after assault with hammer

Alanna Rose Ranisate, 49
Alanna Rose Ranisate, 49(Courtesy: Grand Forks Correctional Center)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man several times with a hammer.

The Grand Forks Police Department says officers were dispatched to an assault in progress at 2339 S. 17th Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Officers found a 61-year-old man had been hit several times with a hammer. He was transported to Altru Hospital.

49-year-old Alanna Rose Ranisate of Grand Forks was arrested on scene and taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. Ranisate is charged with attempted murder and burglary.

