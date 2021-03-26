Fargo police searching for persons of interest in downtown arson case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and 3 persons of interest in the old Mid America Steel building arson case.

Crews first responded to the 3 alarm fire at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22nd. They remained on scene until noon the next day investigating the fire.

Police say the red car and the individuals pictured above could be related to the case. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Fargo police.

You can call the FPD Investigations Unit at (701) 241 - 1407. You can also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

