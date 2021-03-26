UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI after crash near Argusville, N.D.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after an accident near Argusville, N.D. on March 26th.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the crash at about 1:30 p.m. on I-29, just south of Argusville.

53-year-old Teresa G. Fassino, of Gardner, was attempting to pass a semi truck when she sideswiped it. She overcorrected and crossed the median before coming to a stop on the opposite side of the interstate.

Fassino was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from her car by Hardwood firefighters. She sustained serious -- but non-life-threatening -- injuries during the crash and was transported by FM Ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Fassino’s car was totaled, while the semi truck sustained minimal damage. The driver of the truck was not harmed.

Fassino was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and having an open container in her car.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

