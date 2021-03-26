Bill would protect schools from liability if students contract COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill offering immunity from liability claims for schools and their employees if students contract COVID-19 has gotten favorable support in its committee and amongst educators.

Remote learning was difficult for many students and families, but going back to in-person learning had its risks as well.

Those involved in the school districts are seeking to protect themselves.

“I do think it would provide some comfort to the rest of our school board members out there and potential future school board members that the state believes they should be protected in their service,” said North Dakota School Board Association Director Alexis Baxley.

Baxley said she doesn’t know of any lawsuits filed yet for bringing students back to school amidst the pandemic, but said it’s better to provide protection for their volunteers ahead of time.

The House will vote on it tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.