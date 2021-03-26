Advertisement

Apartment fire in north Fargo

North Fargo Apartment Fire
North Fargo Apartment Fire(Valley News Live)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene of a fire call that started inside a 3rd floor apartment unit Friday afternoon. Fire crews currently have an area in the 500 block of 28th Ave. N. in Fargo blocked off.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 10 minutes of the initial call. Firefighters also had to do a ladder rescue to get one person out of the 3rd floor unit.

As a precaution, everyone was asked to leave the building and there is no word as to when they will be able to be let back inside. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

