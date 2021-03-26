All Minnesotans eligible for vaccine starting March 30th

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Governor Tim Walz announced today that all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination beginning Tuesday, March 30.

The final eligibility expansion comes as the federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccine by April.

By expanding eligibility to all Minnesotans, providers across the state will have the flexibility they need to fill appointments and support the state’s most critical goal: to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible to end this pandemic.

