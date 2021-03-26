6 months to MN Real ID deadline

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On October 1st, 2021, Minnesotans will need a Real ID card to travel domestically or to enter federal buildings. Nearly 78% of Minnesotan’s still need to apply for their real ID before the deadline. The MN DMV offers enhanced IDs as well as Real IDs. Minnesotan’s are encouraged to pre-apply online. Information on the documentation requirements can be found and the MN DMV website below.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.