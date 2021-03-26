184 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 184 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,466 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 102 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.07 percent.

There are now 960 active cases in North Dakota, with 16 patients hospitalized.

