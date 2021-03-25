Advertisement

Workers at Olive Garden, related chains to get pay raise, bonus

Olive Garden
Olive Garden(wfie)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The company that runs the Olive Garden chain is raising pay for its workers and handing out one-time bonuses, a sign of optimism from the kind of casual sit-down restaurant that has been devastated by the pandemic.

Darden Restaurants said Thursday that every hourly restaurant worker will earn at least $10 per hour including tips as of Monday. That will rise to $11 per hour in 2022 and $12 per hour in 2023.

Darden, which also runs LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and other chains, said it will spend an additional $17 million one-time bonuses for its nearly 90,000 hourly employees. Workers will receive between $100 and $300 depending on how many hours they work each week.

The company on Thursday reported a surprisingly strong quarter and the pay hikes signal both confidence about an economic recovery and potentially increased competition for workers as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic.

A year ago this month, Darden closed all of its dining rooms. Casual dining chains were especially hard hit because unlike pizza places or fast foot chains, they had neither drive up windows nor well-established delivery service to offset the loss of business due to pandemic restrictions.

At one point, same-store sales at Darden, a key reading in retail for the health of a company, plunged 75%.

About 99% of Darden’s dining rooms have since re-opened with at least partial capacity. The rapid vaccine rollout and stimulus checks are fueling sales this year. For the week ending March 21, same-store sales for the Orlando, Florida, company rose 5% compared with the same period in 2019.

About a third of Darden’s sales still come from carryout orders, but the company expects that to shift back to the dining room as more people are vaccinated and the economy recovers.

In the fiscal third quarter, which ended Feb. 28, Darden’s sales fell 26% to $1.73 billion, better than the $1.6 billion Wall Street had expected, according to FactSet.

The company’s net income fell 44% to $128.7 million, or 98 cents per share. That easily beat the 70 cents analysts had forecast.

Darden shares jumped almost 5% Thursday, the largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500, and it led the entire consumer discretionary sector higher.

Darden said its average hourly worker already makes $17 per hour. But some currently make the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, so the raise will ensure that all workers make at least $10 per hour.

“Continuing to attract and retain the best talent in the industry will be critical to our success,” Chairman and CEO Gene Lee said in a letter to employees.

___

On Twitter, follow @deeanndurbin_ap.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Carruthers mugshot 2
Two guns fired in West Fargo shooting of young boy, at least one suspect still on the run
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
WF shelter in place 2
West Fargo residents react to Monday’s shooting

Latest News

Governor Tim Walz will deliver his State of the State address on March 28, 2021.
Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State address
Moorhead memorial
Memorial set up for 6-year-old boy shot and killed in Moorhead
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris