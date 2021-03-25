Advertisement

Twins Tickets Sell Out in 6 Hours

(Credit: Andy McDonnell, KARE-TV)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Twins have announced that their April 8 Home Opener at Target Field, along with the first eight weekend home games of the 2021 season, are officially sellouts. Tickets for those nine games sold out during the first six hours of Thursday’s public on-sale of single-game tickets for Twins home contests through May 6.

A limited number of tickets are still available for eight more games, including a four-game series with the Red Sox from April 12-15 and a four-game set with the Rangers from May 3-6.

The Twins will open the season with a maximum capacity of 10,000 fans per game at Target Field. They’re are seating guests in “pods” of two (2) or four (4) contiguous seats, with a minimum distance of six (6) feet between pods in all directions. Sales are restricted to one (1) ticket purchaser per pod. To learn more about the club’s health and safety efforts, visit twinsbaseball.com/playitsafe.

