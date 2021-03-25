Advertisement

The man behind the upset: NDSU’s Owen Pentz long journey back to the mat

NDSU Wrestler Owen Pentz
NDSU Wrestler Owen Pentz(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every athlete has their own way of getting to the college level. One NDSU wrestler who had to wait three years for his shot, and took full advantage.

Owen Pentz, a freshman from Morgan Utah, sent shockwaves through the NCAA tournament pinned the second-ranked wrestler in his bracket to move on to the next round. Pentz, who came in as an at-large bid, ranked 31st in the 197 pound weight class.

“I’m not going to lose. That’s one thing I kept saying to myself in my head. Losing isn’t an option.” Pentz said about his match with Nebraska’s Evan Schultz, “There was a lot running through my head but when the ref slapped the mat I got super excited. I was like ‘Holy Crap I just pinned the #2-seed kid in the bracket.’”

This moment on the mat was a culmination of a long journey for this grappler. Pentz just got back into wrestling after taking two years off to serve on an LDS mission. After getting married last summer, he decided he wasn’t done with that college wrestling dream and signed to Fresno State.

When we asked about why he decided to come back, Pentz said that “College wrestling was always something I wanted to do so I wasn’t stepping away from it forever. But I was taking a pretty big break I guess.”

Fresno State closed their wrestling program forcing Pentz to wait just a bit longer before he took a call from NDSU and transferred in, a move which he says led to the perfect fit.

“You go through those changing times and there’s times where my wife and I had a lot of doubt. To me it’s pretty successful.” Pentz said, “But, it’s not the most success I can get. Which makes me excited for next year. But at the same time I’m super proud of the outcome.”

With over 1,000 days between competitive wrestling matches, Pentz proving that true passion never goes away.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CJ Jesse James Carruthers
Police: Two arrested after child is shot in West Fargo
Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
Amber Vly Pkwy Crash
UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI after rollover accident in Fargo
Danielle Dressler was last seen on March 18 at her Bagley, MN home.
UPDATE: Police searching for missing MN woman

Latest News

Sports - Bison Staying Focused For USD
Sports - Bison Staying Focused For USD
Bison Extend Streak to Eight with Doubleheader Win at Western Illinois
Sports - Luepke Returns to Carry NDSU Football Past UND, 34-13
Luepke Returns to Carry NDSU Football Past UND, 34-13
Sports - Luepke Returns to Carry NDSU Football Past UND, 34-13
Sports - Luepke Returns to Carry NDSU Football Past UND, 34-13