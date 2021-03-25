THC extract seized at Pembina Port of Entry

PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A shipment of THC extract was seized at the Pembina Port of Entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers on March 18th.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the shipment was sent to the U.S. on an express consignment carrier that appeared to look like non-alcohol disinfectant. Upon inspection, officers found 8 containers of a brown, liquid substance.

Assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol K-9 unit resulted in the alert for the presence of a trained odor. The odor was traced back to the shipment. Samples of the substance were sent to a CBP laboratory for analysis.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.