UPDATE: Court ordered eviction leads to brief lockdown in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: News release from Cass County Sheriff’s Office:

Shortly before 1:00 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a civil order of eviction to an individual residing in the 500 block of 22nd Ave No.; Fargo, ND. This eviction was the result of a disorderly conduct restraining order between the individuals residing at the home.

Upon arrival, one of the deputies noticed concerning conduct that appeared threatening in nature. Deputies immediately set up a perimeter to contain any possible hostile situation that could arise and a shelter in place was issued in a two-block radius.

There was no one else inside the residence and eventually, a decision was made between law enforcement and the petitioner of the eviction order to postpone service at this time. The shelter in place was released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement have lifted a shelter in place that was issued for residents on Fargo’s north side Thursday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked earlier Thursday afternoon for people near the 500 block of 22nd Ave. N. to lock their doors and stay away from windows and exterior doors. Fargo North High School and a nearby elementary school were also told to shelter in place for a short time, according to Fargo Public Schools spokesperson AnneMarie Campbell.

Officials say they were trying to serve an eviction notice on a home, and due to some ‘concerning behavior’ the sheriff’s office issued the shelter in place. Deputies have since withdrawn from the area and cleared the scene.

