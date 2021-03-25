Senate passes bill on filling open legislative seats

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Senate has passed a bill that sets up the process for filling the seat of a victorious candidate who dies or resigns before taking office.

A similar scenario last fall resulted in a clash between the governor and lawmakers. Republican House candidate David Andahl died Oct. 5 and then won one of two open seats in District 8. Gov. Doug Burgum, who in the primary supported Andahl and another candidate over longtime Republican lawmaker Jeff Delzer, tried to appoint Wade Boeshans to fill the spot.

That move was rebuffed when the state Supreme Court said a Republican district committee should pick the replacement. The bill sent to the governor mirrors the court’s ruling.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.