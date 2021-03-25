Ribfest returns to the FARGODOME

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -It’s back and socially delicious!

The Happy Harry’s Ribfest you know and love returns to the FARGODOME June 9-12h from 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. daily.

There will also be live entertainment.

Everyone involved will be asked to follow local guidelines during the event for the health and safety for everyone, with additional spacing , distant seating area and larger, relocated entrances and exits.

