Protecting yourself against spring allergies

As you travel home, immediately take a shower and put your clothes in the wash to get rid of pollen. Seek a specialist if you have bad eczema and asthma to be put on a treatment plan.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is springtime which means it is time for allergy season. Many of us could feel those runny noses and itchy eyes.

Allergy season is most common during springtime in the late part of April and early part of May. The most common is pollen from Birch, Oak and Maple trees. This is the perfect time to take preventive measures.

Start by taking a shower and washing your clothes the moment you get home from traveling outside. Turn on your air conditioning or heat depending on the day to bring in clean air circulation. Make sure all windows and doors are closed to prevent bringing it indoors. Do not hang your clothing outside to dry.

When taking over-the-counter medications, stay away from the antihistamines. Those medications will make you very drowsy. Try taking the second-generation brands instead. Nasal sprays are also very effective. You do not want to have those allergies impact your day-to-day plans.

“It interferes with your daily activity,” said Dr. Woei Yeang Eng, MD, Sanford Health Allergist. “When you have itchy eyes, a runny nose or you are always sneezing, it makes you feel tired. People who have an inflammation in their throat and nose cannot breathe so they can’t sleep at night and are tired in the morning.”

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you do not want to get allergies mixed up with COVID-19. The main difference is allergies do not cause fevers.

If you have bad asthma or eczema, you may want to see a specialist if allergies feel more uncontrolled. Specialists can put you on a treatment plan including steroid shots also known as allergy shots.

