Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

By WISN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) – Racine County Sheriff’s investigators said a man is in custody on suspicion of around 200 counts of sex-related crimes, with one dating back to 2014.

They said the victims of 46-year-old suspect Shane Stanger range in age from around 10 years old to 40.

“This sick pervert needs to be held accountable for what he’s been doing,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said at a news conference Wednesday.

Police said they found numerous incriminating videos on Stanger’s phone and laptop.

“They were astonished by what they found,” Schmaling said.

“This individual has taken people at their most vulnerable times, he has drugged them, he waited until they were unconscious, and then he sexually assaulted them. And if it wasn’t enough after all of that, he videotaped it, and saved it.”

Schmaling said some victims were seen snoring in the videos, in a deep, potentially sedated sleep.

Deputies said a woman in the town of Rochester found videos on Stanger’s laptop showing him sexually assaulting her.

She doesn’t remember it happening. She copied the footage and turned it in to police.

“This individual, a female adult, had a tremendous level of courage to come forward for something extremely personal,” Schmaling said.

Schmaling believes there are more victims out there, because Stanger often travels between Iowa and Wisconsin.

Schmaling hopes more people will come forward with information.

“We’re looking at 200 counts,” he said. “There are children involved here. We have talked about a lot of things that we’re finding here. If it wasn’t for the courage of individuals like that, that come forward and bring that personal information forward, we would not have this creep in custody today.”

