Neighbors save more buildings from being destroyed in grass fire

GULLY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Neighbors are being credited with saving homes from a grass fire in Polk County, MN.

The Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the grass fire near Gully, MN on Wednesday, March 24 around 3 p.m.

At the time of the call, a shed and trailer were already lost to the fire, but neighbors came together and beat back the flames from hitting homes nearby.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.