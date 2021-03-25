Advertisement

Neighbors save more buildings from being destroyed in grass fire

Fire investigation graphic
Fire investigation graphic(Flame image courtesy Guido Jansen via Pixlr)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULLY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Neighbors are being credited with saving homes from a grass fire in Polk County, MN.

The Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the grass fire near Gully, MN on Wednesday, March 24 around 3 p.m.

At the time of the call, a shed and trailer were already lost to the fire, but neighbors came together and beat back the flames from hitting homes nearby.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Carruthers mugshot 2
Two guns fired in West Fargo shooting of young boy, at least one suspect still on the run
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
WF shelter in place 2
West Fargo residents react to Monday’s shooting
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set

Latest News

file photo
MN investigators expose Florida Police Officer on luring minor charges
Ribfest returns to the FARGODOME
MN lawmakers to introduce bill tightening sexual assault laws
As you travel home, immediately take a shower and put your clothes in the wash to get rid of...
Protecting yourself against spring allergies