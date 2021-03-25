MN lawmakers to introduce bill tightening sexual assault laws

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some Minnesota lawmakers are trying to change the sexual assault laws after survivors’ advocates

complained about what they call a disturbing decision at the state supreme court. The Minnesota Supreme Court granted a new trial

to a defendant convicted of criminal sexual assault. The defendant claimed the felony charge did not apply in this case because

the victim was “voluntarily intoxicated”. The man was accused of taking a drunk woman home and raping her. A bill to tighten sexual

assault laws is expected to be introduced after Easter break next month.

