Advertisement

MN investigators expose Florida Police Officer on luring minor charges

file photo
file photo(WCTV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Florida Police Officer is facing internet luring charges because of work by a Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.

The suspect allegedly engaged in online chats with someone he believed was a minor, but it was actually a Minnesota officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Minnesota investigators say on at least two occasions, the officer engaged in sexual conversations and sent a nude photo of himself.

23-year-old Louis Walsh was arrested on Wednesday, March 24.

Florida police say he was a school resource officer and a high school wrestling coach.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Carruthers mugshot 2
Two guns fired in West Fargo shooting of young boy, at least one suspect still on the run
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
WF shelter in place 2
West Fargo residents react to Monday’s shooting
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set

Latest News

Ribfest returns to the FARGODOME
MN lawmakers to introduce bill tightening sexual assault laws
As you travel home, immediately take a shower and put your clothes in the wash to get rid of...
Protecting yourself against spring allergies
Fire investigation graphic
Neighbors save more buildings from being destroyed in grass fire