MN investigators expose Florida Police Officer on luring minor charges

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Florida Police Officer is facing internet luring charges because of work by a Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.

The suspect allegedly engaged in online chats with someone he believed was a minor, but it was actually a Minnesota officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Minnesota investigators say on at least two occasions, the officer engaged in sexual conversations and sent a nude photo of himself.

23-year-old Louis Walsh was arrested on Wednesday, March 24.

Florida police say he was a school resource officer and a high school wrestling coach.

