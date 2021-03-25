MN investigators expose Florida Police Officer on luring minor charges
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Florida Police Officer is facing internet luring charges because of work by a Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.
The suspect allegedly engaged in online chats with someone he believed was a minor, but it was actually a Minnesota officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.
Minnesota investigators say on at least two occasions, the officer engaged in sexual conversations and sent a nude photo of himself.
23-year-old Louis Walsh was arrested on Wednesday, March 24.
Florida police say he was a school resource officer and a high school wrestling coach.
