Memorial set up for 6-year-old boy shot and killed in Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A memorial of signs and teddy bears has been started for the 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Moorhead Sunday night.

The signs say, “RIP Marcellus” and “Love you Celly so much, rest in heaven.”

Moorhead Police say on the night of March 21nd, several unsupervised children found a handgun inside an apartment in the 400 block of Sunrise Circle. The 6-year-old boy was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any names of those involved in this case and say reports will be forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office to review and consider criminal charges.

