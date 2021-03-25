Lisbon Police searching for vandals after picnic table left singed

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Lisbon Police Department and Lisbon Park District are asking for help after a picnic table in the city was burned.

The park district posted a photo to their Facebook page Wednesday night with the caption:

‘Our campgrounds are not yet open for the season... and if they were we would politely ask that you keep the fire in the fire pits. If anyone has any details on this bonfire, please contact the Lisbon Police Department.’

If you have information on the incident or those responsible, you can call Lisbon Police at 701-683-4141.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.