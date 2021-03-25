Advertisement

Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(CDC)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota, a development that wasn’t unexpected.

The state has identified 89 coronavirus infections in people who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the fraction of fully vaccinated people who still contract infections was expected.

Clinical trials suggested the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is said to be about 66% effective. Doctors say even those who required hospitalization after being vaccinated had milder symptoms.

