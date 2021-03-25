‘He was so loving.’: Mother of 6-year-old killed in Moorhead shooting speaks out

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A grief-stricken mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was killed in a Moorhead shooting Sunday night.

Police responded to the 400 block of Sunrise Cir. just before 8 p.m., where officers say several children were left home alone, found a gun and shot and killed six-year-old Marcellus.

For only six-years-old, Marcellus’ mother Demetria Smith says her son had more personality and love to give than anyone else she knows.

“He was so loving. He had a little attitude sometimes and could be a little cocky sometimes, but his love overpowered that,” Smith laughed.

Besides Hot Wheels cars, sports and music, Smith says Marcellus could spend hours watching videos on YouTube and Tik Tok.

“He stayed on everybody’s phone. If you’re around, they want your phone! He was an all around good kid,” Smith said.

Smith says Marcellus and his siblings were at a family member’s home Sunday night. She says it’s something she has extreme guilt over as she says she usually doesn’t let her kids do anything without her.

“I feel like I’m to blame because I should have just made my kids stay home,” she said.

Smith’s other children witnessed the tragic shooting of Marcellus which has left them to deal with an enormous amount of grief and trauma at such a young age.

“They haven’t been able to sleep. Waking up, having spurts of crying. It’s going to be hard. And I’m going to have to get my babies some serious help,” Smith said.

Smith says she wants justice for her son and for the people responsible to be held accountable. She says a gun should have never been left in the apartment, especially next to where kids would look for snacks. Dispatch audio from Sunday night indicated police later located the gun underneath a chip box.

“This is not something that I wish on any parent,” Smith said. “I don’t know how I’m even going to do this.”

Smith says she’s trying to be as strong as she can for her other children, and says she will never let them forget about their little brother with the big laugh and and even bigger heart.

