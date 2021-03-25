Advertisement

Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State address

Governor Tim Walz will deliver his State of the State address on March 28, 2021.
Governor Tim Walz will deliver his State of the State address on March 28, 2021.(KVLY)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz will deliver his third State of the State address at 6:00pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The Governor will deliver the address from his former classroom in Mankato High School.

The address had previously been scheduled for March 21st but had been postponed due to a potential COVID exposure in the Governor’s office.

You can watch the live event here

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Carruthers mugshot 2
Two guns fired in West Fargo shooting of young boy, at least one suspect still on the run
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
WF shelter in place 2
West Fargo residents react to Monday’s shooting

Latest News

Moorhead memorial
Memorial set up for 6-year-old boy shot and killed in Moorhead
THC extract seized in Pembina
THC extract seized at Pembina Port of Entry
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
1,857 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in Minnesota
199 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota