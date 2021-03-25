Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State address

ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz will deliver his third State of the State address at 6:00pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The Governor will deliver the address from his former classroom in Mankato High School.

The address had previously been scheduled for March 21st but had been postponed due to a potential COVID exposure in the Governor’s office.

