Fargo Police asking for help identifying suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a rolling disturbance, which crashed through multiple garages this evening, and are searching for the vehicles and people involved.

Fargo Police were sent to the disturbance in the 900 block of 10 St. S. at 4:21 p.m.

Officers learned a vehicle was seen driving recklessly through an alley with a woman hanging from the vehicle in the 1000 block of 9 Ave. S.

The driver then drove through a bank of garages in the 900 block of 10 St. S and continued west on 13 Ave. at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle is described as a purple/blue van, and possibly has an American flag on the front; and tribal plates on the back.

The driver is described as an older, skinny, Black male. The female is described as Native American.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the identity of the occupants, and/or the location of these persons, please call dispatch at 701.235.4493 referencing ICR 21-24517.

You may also text a tip with the keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.